Two Killed When Corvette Crashes at High Speed Into Honda Accord in Lake Balboa

A driver in a Corvette ran a red light at more than 90 mph before slamming into another car in a horrific crash that left two people dead in Lake Balboa, according to investigators.

Video from the scene shows the violent crash left a trail of wreckage in the 6400 block of N. Balboa Boulevard near Victory Boulevard. A sign in the strip mall was damaged by crash debris and part of one car ended up in a restaurant.

The impact of the collision was so severe that one of the cars, a Honda Accord, was split into two and overturned on its roof. The sedan's engine ended up in the strip mall parking.

The Accord driver, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene.

Security camera video from a store at the strip mall showed the Corvette slam into the Accord in the intersection. The Accord was thrown into a large sign at the strip mall entrance before landing on its roof in the street.

After striking the Accord, the Corvette was propelled into the strip mall parking lot, leaving behind widespread debris. The driver of the Corvette was speeding at 90 to 100 mph before running a red light and slamming into the Accord, investigators said.

The Corvette driver died at a hospital.

A passenger in the Corvette was hospitalized.