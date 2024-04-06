Despite her untimely death at age 23, Selena Quintanilla-Perez continues to live on through many fan’s memories as well as their playlists.

This year, Selena fans in Southern California can honor the music legend by drinking a special edition beer created by minority-owned craft brewery Brewjeria Company in Pico Rivera as well as Chicano lifestyle boutique Mi Vida and eatery Quarantine Pizza.

Named after one of Selena’s hits, Tomo La Flor, the limited-release beer is described to be a hibiscus pale ale with a hint of guava.

Selena was a star on the rise and just 23 years old when she was gunned down.

Considered a trailblazer for Latina crossover stars, she won several Tejano Music Awards, five No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Hot Latin Tracks chart, and a Grammy Award for Best Mexican/American Album in 1994. Her life and death were also the subject of a 1997 movie starring Jennifer Lopez.

She was posthumously honored in 2021 by the Recording Academy with the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award.