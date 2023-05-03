Jenny Craig Tells Employees It Will Shut Its Doors

Jenny Craig will close its doors after four decades in the weight loss and nutrition business, according to internal communications to employees reviewed by NBC News.

In an email sent to employees late Tuesday, the company said it will close “due to its inability to secure additional financing.” Jenny Craig corporate and salaried field employees' last day will be Friday, and hourly center employees’ last day working was Tuesday. The company operated about 500 company-owned and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, according to H.I.G. Capital when it acquired Jenny Craig for an undisclosed amount in April 2019. It now employs more than 1,000 people.

Last week, corporate employees at the company’s Carlsbad, California, office received a WARN Act notice that the company would be closing the office June 24, but may close as soon as Friday. A FAQ was also sent by Jenny Craig to employees, explaining that it would wind down physical operations to transition to an e-commerce model.

Neither Jenny Craig nor H.I.G. Capital, a $55 billion private equity firm, have responded to requests for comment.

