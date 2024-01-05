Iowa high school principal tried to distract shooter so students could flee, daughter says

Perry High School principal Dan Marburger tried to calm down the shooter and "distract him" so students could flee, according to a Facebook post from his daughter, who said he was stable after getting shot.

Marburger was one of five people injured Thursday when a 17-year-old student at Perry High School in Iowa opened fire. A sixth grade student at the middle school, which is connected to the high school, was killed. Police have not released the names of the victims.

The gunman, identified as Dylan Butler, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

"For those of you who have reached out regarding Dad, I am sorry I haven’t gotten back to you. Please don’t take it personally it has just been a day for us, for Dad, and for the community," Marburger's daughter, Claire Marburger, wrote. "Dad was in surgery all day, and is currently stable."

Claire Marburger said that her father is known to be a "gentle giant" and an "amazing Dad and just amazing person."

"He does anything for us kids, including driving 7 hrs round trip on school nights to catch my college games in Decorah. Stayed long enough to slip me a $20 tell me I played well, give me a hug, and head out," she said.

