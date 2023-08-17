Hunter Biden misdemeanor tax charges are dismissed — for now

A federal judge in Delaware formally dismissed misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden on Thursday, but the president's son is expected to face the same charges — or new ones — in the near future.

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika was expected following a failed plea agreement last month between federal prosecutors and President Joe Biden's son.

Special counsel David Weiss's office moved to dismiss the charges last week, citing venue problems that would not have been an issue had Biden pleaded guilty in the case as initially anticipated.

Hunter Biden had agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his failure to pay income taxes earlier this year in return for prosecutors recommending a sentence of probation. But the agreement fell apart over confusion at the plea hearing about a separate gun charge and questions the judge had about the deals.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Weiss was the main prosecutor at the time, as U.S. Attorney for Delaware. He has since been named special counsel.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two tax crimes after a plea deal with federal prosecutors fell apart during a court hearing.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.