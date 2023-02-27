How to Watch the SpaceX Rocket Launch From the California Coast

A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to lift off Tuesday from the California coast with another batch of internet satellites onboard.

The Falcon 9 launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Los Angeles was scheduled for midday Monday, but delayed to 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, but delayed due to weather. The rocket will carry 51 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The first stage booster will be returned to a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. Depending on cloud cover, the first stage's flame and contrail might be visible from up to 100 miles away, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base.

How to Watch the SpaceX Launch Today

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off Tuesday from the base near Santa Barbara at 11:20 a.m. Click here to watch SpaceX's live coverage or just click on the embedded video above.

What are Starlink satellites?

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up. The satellites have been shuttled into space by SpaceX rockets.

The Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe.

Can I see the Starlink satellites in orbit?

Yes, they sometimes put on a celestial show. If light conditions are right, the satellites appear in a train as they parade across the night sky.

The satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon, but the satellites are high enough to reflect direct sunlight.

Use the FindStarlink tracker to find the best upcoming viewing times.