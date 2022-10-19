There is nothing cuter than a dog dressed as a pumpkin or a cat with a witches hat, but sometimes the costumes are actually uncomfortable, or even hazardous for pets.

To make sure Halloween is enjoyable for the furry friends the Animal Humane Society has some pointers. On top of the list is making sure the costume is safe, comfortable and doesn’t limit movement. The pet should be able to walk, bark, meow, see and hear clearly.

Pet owners should also avoid costumes that have small, dangling accessories that can get chewed and swallowed — posing a chocking hazard.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It is also important to get the animal used to the costume before Halloween. The Animal Humane Society suggests giving your pet treats as they practice wearing the costume to associate it with a positive experience.

Cats and dogs communicate through body language and costumes can mask that. If your pet freezes when the costume is put on, the Humane Society suggests coaxing the pet with treats or a feather toy to show the pet they can move while wearing the outfit.

Lastly, don’t force it. For some animals, wearing a costume is miserable. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals advise pet owners to avoid costumes if their pet is showing strange signs or anxiety.

As an alternative to costumes, pet owners can get a Halloween-themed bandana, collar or bow tie. If the animal is small, another suggestion is decorating a stroller or carrier and letting the pet ride in style.

The website Candystore.com ranked the top 10 least-liked candies in the United States ahead of Halloween 2022.