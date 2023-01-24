Witness Recalls Seeing Half Moon Bay Shooter and Calling 911 as He Tried to Save Coworkers' Lives

Witnesses and friends of victims of the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay shared the terrible moments they lived through as one of their coworkers allegedly gunned down eight men and women, killing seven of them.

Farmworkers at a hotel said that at least two of the victims had children and a wife in Mexico. They referred to them as Jose and Pedro.

They said they’re afraid and concerned because they don’t know what's next for them.

Miguel recounted the moment he said his 66-year-old coworker opened fire for the first time. He heard six gunshots and said he turned around and saw the suspect walk toward the other end of the ranch.

He called 911 as two men suffered from gunshots just inches away from him.

“I turned one of the victims on to his side to help him breathe,” said Miguel. “But he passed away within minutes.”

He described it as a moment of terror, not knowing who’d be the next target.

He and other farmworkers who worked and lived at the crime scene say Chunli Zhao was friendly toward them.

“He never offended any of them,” said Miguel, adding that the little communication they had was “hi" and “bye.”

The farmworkers only spoke Spanish and Zhao didn’t speak much English.

But Miguel said there were several occasions where we would hear Zhao and others within his group arguing, but never thought anything like this could ever happen.

Dozens of children and their parents are now in hotel rooms as authorities investigate the latest mass shooting. And a community coming together with meals, supplies and mental health support.

“We’re taking some toys, books, clothes, blankets, we're taking all those donations at ALAS and then we're bringing those to the families,” said Sandra Sención of ALAS.

An army of volunteers to help those feeling a loss.