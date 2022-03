The mummified body of a man was found inside of a wall at the old Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office confirmed late Wednesday.

The grim discovery was made by construction workers who were tearing down a wall at the building.

The Kaiser Center is under renovation and has been closed since 2005.

The remains have been recovered by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.