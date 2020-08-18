State of Emergency

Gov. Newsom Declares Statewide Emergency Due to Wildfires

By Elizabeth Campos

Gov. Gavin Newsom
AP

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Tuesday as a result of the ongoing wildfires and extreme heat wave across California.

The emergency declaration will help ensure the availability of resources to help in controlling the fires.

"We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions," he said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Gov. Newsom secured assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to aid fire response in Napa, Nevada and Monterey County.

For more details, click here.

This article tagged under:

State of Emergencycalifornia wildfires
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us