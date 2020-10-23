Gilroy

Gilroy Health Officials Open Special Testing Center After Huge High School Party

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A big party in the South Bay has health officials working to prevent a potential COVID-19 outbreak after someone in attendance tested positive.

The Gilroy Unified School District said about 200 students from Christopher High and Gilroy High were at the party, and now all the high school students in the district are being urged to get tested.

There will be a special testing center Saturday at the South County Annex on Wren Avenue. No appointment is needed.

Testing by appointment is also available Saturday at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

