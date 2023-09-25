Free COVID tests now available again through the mail. How to get yours

As cases and hospitalizations climb in the U.S., government officials are bringing back a program that brings free COVID tests mailed directly to residents.

The program was halted nearly three months ago, but a notice on the COVIDtest.gov website this week revealed it would resume shipments once again in coming days.

"Beginning September 25, every U.S. household can again place an order to receive four more free COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their home," the alert reads.

It is unclear how many tests currently remain in stock, though government officials say that 200 million additional tests could be manufactured using funds dispersed to test-makers in coming months.

How can you get the free tests?

According to officials, individuals simply need to visit COVIDtests.gov beginning on Monday.

There, residents can request up to four free tests to be shipped directly to their homes.

How long will the tests be good for?

A common question around COVID tests is when they expire, with the government providing extensions on some of those expiration dates for specific brands.

According to NBC News, the kits that will be shipped out won’t expire before the end of the year, and those tests that do could potentially have those expiration dates extended.

The Biden Administration says that notification will be given to residents if those dates are extended.

Where else can you get tests?

After the public health emergency around COVID ended earlier this year, COVID testing supplies and vaccines were no longer covered by some insurance plans, according to officials.

Still, there are other programs available where individuals can get free tests, with officials pointing residents to HRSA Health Centers, Test-to-Treat sites and other options available through local health departments.

What should you know about testing?

When should you test? How often?

For more details on what to do if you test positive, or negative, and how frequently you should test if you were exposed, click here.