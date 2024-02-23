Flutter by a beautiful ‘Butterfly Jungle Safari' at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

What to Know Butterfly Jungle Safari tickets go on sale the week of Feb. 26, 2024

March 18 through May 14 (daily)

$15 per person (ages 1 and up); admission to San Diego Zoo Safari Park is separately priced and is required

THE FABULOUS FLYERS... that whimsically wing their way through an ethereal aviary at San Diego Zoo Safari Park each spring boast names that sound as if they hail straight from a magical poem: There's the Orange Julia (the butterfly's bright hue backs up this marvelous moniker), the Zebra Longwing (stripes do add visual razzmatazz), and the Paper Kite (a complex pattern lends this little critter so much loveliness). Really, though, there are no prosaic labels in the realm of butterflydom, for each butterfly wears their hallowed handle as lightly as they land upon a leaf. If you're ready for a season that is inherently woven through with poetic moments — that would be soft and sweet springtime, of course — then you're likely ready to join the Butterfly Jungle Safari, which alights in Escondido around mid-March, fluttering for a nearly two-month engagement in the Hidden Jungle.

EVEN THE FLOWERS... have fanciful names in the aviary — you may come across wallflowers and pincushions, if you keep your peepers peeled — but it isn't all about being under a storybook-like spell. The amazing science behind how butterflies pollinate, and the important roles they play in the natural world, will also be front-and-centered during the popular event. It's an experience that runs for a tantalizing 20 minutes, and snapping pictures is what plenty of visitors do, though some come just to bask in the beauty. Note that your $15 ticket doesn't also include admission to Safari Park; that is separately priced, so be sure to book both if you plan to soar by this seasonal safari, a favorite of flutterby, er, butterfly fans near and far.