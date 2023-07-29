Florida woman arrested after biting ear off another woman during fight over vape pens and alcohol

A Florida woman was arrested after biting the top of another woman's ear off during a fight over vape pens and alcohol on July 4th, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an assault and battery call at a home in Callaway, a suburb of Panama City, just after midnight. An investigation revealed the incident had occurred at a house party next door at 6526 Olokee Street that was thrown by unsupervised minors.

When a fight kicked off between several men at the house party, 23-year-old Macy Regan attempted to leave and walk to her home next door, the sheriff's office said in a news release. It was then that Dixie Stiles, 18, confronted Regan and accused her of stealing vape pens and alcohol.

Regan allegedly pulled out a 9 millimeter gun from her waistband, which Stiles shoved out of the way. A physical altercation ensued where Regan bit the top of Stiles' ear off, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

The women received multiple bruises and lacerations in the fight and Stiles' ear was unable to be re-attached, the sheriff's office said.

Both women were arrested. Stiles was charged with battery while Regan was charged with felony battery causing bodily harm.

