How firefighting colleagues and others are mourning victims in mid-air helicopter crash

Two firefighters and a helicopter pilot are being remembered for their courage following a deadly mid-air collision with another firefighting aircraft as they responded to a Southern California brush fire.

President Biden on Tuesday praised the firefighters on the front lines of wildfires in a statement expressing condolences to the crew members' families. CAL FIRE Riverside County Chief Bill Weiser remembered the victims as "colleagues, mentors, and friends."

Their comments are among many in tribute to 46-year-old CAL FIRE Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, 44-year-old CAL FIRE Fire Captain Tim Rodriguez, and 55-year-old pilot Tony Sousa. The three men were in a Bell 407 helicopter operating as a brush fire spotter aircraft when it collided with a water-dropping Sikorsky Skycrane Sunday in Cabazon, authorities said.

Flags at the Capitol in Sacramento were lowered to half-staff in their honor.

CalFire CalFire officially released the photos of Fire Captain Tim Rodriguez (left) and Assistant Chief Josh Bischof (right).

Here's how the victims are being honored and remembered.

President Joe Biden

"Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the helicopter pilot, and the brave California firefighters, who tragically lost their lives Sunday. Every day, firefighters run toward danger, while everyone else runs the other way, because being a firefighter is not what they do — it’s who they are. This tragedy is yet another example, of their incredible bravery.

"As wildfires have intensified in recent years, more and more firefighters have put themselves in harm’s way to defend our families and communities from out-of-control fires. That’s why my administration has invested historic funding to address the underlying causes of wildfires — like record droughts caused by climate change. We owe it to our firefighters and their families to do everything we can to prevent these dangerous fires in the first place. Three families of three brave Americans have an empty seat around the dinner table tonight, and our hearts go out to them."

Gov. Gavin Newsom

"On behalf of all Californians, our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the loved ones, friends and CAL FIRE colleagues mourning the loss of Assistant Chief Bischof, Fire Captain Rodriguez, and Pilot Sousa. This terrible tragedy is a reminder of the dangers our courageous firefighters face daily while working to keep our communities safe. We owe them our deepest respect and gratitude and will always honor their bravery and sacrifices."

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser

"Our hearts are broken at the loss of our colleagues, mentors, and friends. Josh and Tim were exceptional firefighters

and people. We grieve with their families and loved ones, and our prayers are with them."

CAL FIRE

"It is with great sadness that #CALFIRE shares the tragic loss of our employees who perished in a midair collision yesterday evening while fighting the Broadway fire in Riverside County. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, Fire Captain Tim Rodriguez, and Exclusive Use Helicopter Pilot Tony Sousa."

San Bernardino County Fire Department

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of @CALFIRERRU firefighters and the CWN pilot who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty yesterday. Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved them."

LA County Fire Department

"The #LACoFD sends our heartfelt condolences to our @CAL_FIRE fire family along with the Bischof, Rodriguez, and Sousa families. You are in our thoughts and prayers. RIP brave heroes."

Ventura County Fire Department

The VCFD sends our condolences to our partners at @CALFIRE as they mourn the loss of Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, Fire Captain Tim Rodriguez, and Exclusive use Helicopter Pilot Tony Sousa. All were killed in the line of duty in a helicopter crash yesterday while fighting the Broadway Fire in Riverside County. Our thoughts and prayers go out to families and colleagues. Flags at our fire stations and headquarters will be flown at half-staff for 24 hours as a sign of solidarity and respect."

Orange County Fire Authority"

"Our hearts are with our CAL FIRE family and all the loved ones, friends, and colleagues impacted by this tragic loss."

Riverside County Sheriff

"RSO sends our thoughts and prayers to our brothers and sisters."

Murrieta Fire Department

"Sending our deepest condolences to @CALFIRERRU and the family and friends as they mourn the loss of 2 firefighters and 1 contract pilot after a helicopter crash in Cabazon yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time."

Palm Spring Fire Department

"Our heartfelt condolences for the line-of-duty deaths of two Cal Fire firefighters and a contract pilot. This tragedy has left us deeply shaken and mourning the loss of our brave colleagues.''

More tributes will be added as they become available.