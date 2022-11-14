Officials Find $450,000 Worth of Cocaine in Woman's Wheelchair Tires at JFK Airport

A woman is facing drug smuggling charges after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized around 28 pounds of cocaine inside her wheelchair's tires last week at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

According to CBP, Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, arrived on a flight from Punta Cana on Thursday and was traveling in a wheelchair when CBP officers interviewing her noticed that the wheels on her wheelchair were not turning.

CBP officers subsequently X-rayed the wheelchair and noticed an "anomaly" in all four wheels, the agency said, adding that when CBP officers probed the four wheels, a white powder was found that allegedly tested positive for cocaine.

A total of 28 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $450,000 was removed from the wheels, CPB officials said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

De Rivas was arrested on smuggling charges and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney who could comment.

“CBP stands steadfast and determined in working with our partners to identify the trans-national criminal networks responsible for importing these deadly drugs into our neighborhoods.” Francis J. Russo, Director of CBP’s New York field operations, said. “CBP’s mission is to guard the borders and ports of entry 24/7, 365 days a year to prevent these dangerous drugs from potentially killing our family, friends, and neighbors.”