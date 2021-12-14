DONALD TRUMP

Federal Judge Tosses Trump Lawsuit to Block Income Taxes From Being Released to Congress

U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden said efforts by Trump's lawyers to block the handover were wrong on the law

A federal judge late Tuesday threw out former President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to block a House committee from getting his tax returns.

U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden said efforts by Trump's lawyers to block the handover were wrong on the law.


"A long line of Supreme Court cases requires great deference two facially valid congressional inquiries. Even the special solicitude accorded former presidents does not alter the outcome," McFadden wrote.

