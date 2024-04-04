Florida man arrested after 4-year-old son gets gun, shoots himself in head

A father is facing charges after his 4-year-old son was able to get a hold of his gun and shoot himself in the head at a North Miami Beach home, police said.

Peter Rodler Tidot, 29, was arrested Wednesday on child neglect causing great bodily harm and culpable negligence charges, an arrest report said.

According to the report, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 17200 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday and met with Tidot, who said his 4-year-old son shot himself.

Officers found the child with a gunshot wound to his head, and he was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital for treatment.

A gun was found at the scene, the report said.

Tidot was interviewed by police and said he and the boy had arrived at his parents' residence and he had his firearm, a black Sig Sauer .45 handgun, in his waistband, with a round in the chamber, the report said.

Somehow, the child was able to get the gun and shot himself, the report said.

"The defendant exhibited negligence and failure to protect his son and thus, caused great bodily harm to his son," the report said.

Tidot, of Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.