Eclipse Watchers, Make for Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

MAGNIFICENT MILKY WAY SIGHTINGS? Such breathtaking visuals may be enjoyed at points around the planet, given the fact that the Solar System, which is where Earth happens to keep its address, is located within the Milky Way. But if you want to talk about famous photos of the galaxy, the snapshots that capture it striping and streaking and swirling across the sky in all of its purple-tinged, super-starry grandeur, you're likely going to talk about some photos taken around Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. The destination, which is located about two or so hours northeast of San Diego, happens to be the largest state park in California and one of its darkest, dimmest, see-the-stars-iest spots. So when...

A LUNAR ECLIPSE... is due? You can bet that people who've seen those Milky Way images, and the notable nighttime photography that originated around the state park, will ponder paying the desert destination a visit. And if you do, on Sunday, May 15, here's one option for viewing the moon-tastic action: The visitor center at Anza Borrego Desert State Park will serve as a meet-up point for people eager to look up in wonder. The "eclipse in totality" moment? It's 9:11 p.m., but arrive earlier with "a chair, binoculars, snacks, and water" in tow. It's a primo place to observe this ethereal event, among other adventurers who find a deep thrill in those wonders that exist beyond our outer atmosphere.

DETAILS? They're here, but consider this: Even if you can't make it to Anza Borrego for the May 15 eclipse, the park offers excellent potential for peering around the far and fantastical reaches of space on any clear night. A bonus? Borrego Springs, the vibrant town that serves as the hub for the park, is an official Dark Sky Community, further adding to the area's well-earned astronomical allure.