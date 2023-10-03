Dunkin' unveils $100 inflatable Halloween donut as tall as a person

Dunkin' is getting into the Halloween spirit in a new way this year, offering its first seasonal decoration piece: an inflatable version of the company's spider-themed doughnut.

The $99.99 piece of lawn decor stands six feet tall and goes on sale Tuesday, a week before the orange-and-brown doughnuts they commemorate hit stores.

"Every October, we watch our guests celebrate the spooky season with Spider Donuts in hand. This year, we wanted to create a new and out-of-the-donut-box way for Spider Donut super fans to showcase their love for the season with this inflatable masterpiece," said Kemma Kefalas, Dunkin's director of brand engagement, in a statement.

Dunkin' fans will be able to get a hold of the massive addition to their Halloween displays starting Tuesday at noon at shopdunkin.com.

The spider doughnut is an orange-frosted doughnut with a chocolate-glazed Munchkin decorated like a spider nestled in the middle.

Handout Dunkin's Halloween-themed spider doughnut

While the massive Dunkin' donut is the company's first Halloween decoration, it's not the first inflatable Dunkin' merchandise — it's sold an inflatable pool that looks like a doughnut with sprinkles for several years.