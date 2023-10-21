Driver in car-to-car shooting with Riverside County sheriff's deputies arrested

The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a car-to-car shooting with sheriff’s deputies during a hit-and-run investigation near Palm Desert has been arrested, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday.

A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was shot Wednesday during a traffic stop for a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run crash, officials announced. While detaining the driver, who was later identified as 34-year-old Jose RosalesPerez of Desert Hot Springs, the passenger of the suspect vehicle opened fire on deputies, striking one of them.

The injured sheriff’s deputy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition. Riverside law enforcement said the gunman was also shot by deputies and hospitalized in stable condition. That individual, whose identity is being withheld, was later arrested.

RosalesPerez was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for his “actions and involvement during the incident.” He faces three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer. It is unclear if the suspect has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Riverside County sheriffs did not release the name of the deputy who was shot. The department did say, however, that the officials involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave per its policy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Mario Moreno 951-955-9470 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Master Investigator Martin Alfaro at 760-393-3528.