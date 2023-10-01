Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein to lie in state at San Francisco City Hall

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The public is invited to pay respects to Sen. Dianne Feinstein Wednesday as she lies in state at San Francisco City Hall, according to her office.

People will be able to attend and sign a condolence book from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following day, a funeral service will be held for the senator at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center in the Herbst Theater. While that event won’t be open to the public, a simulcast of the service will be available at city hall and online. 

After the service Thursday, Feinstein will be buried at a private ceremony with family.

