Detroit

Detroit Firefighters That Took Selfie in Front of Burning Home to Be Disciplined

The firefighters were celebrating a retiring fire battalion chief, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said.

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

A photo posted on social media showing 18 Detroit firefighters posing in front of a home engulfed in flames was “inappropriate and unprofessional" and will result in disciplinary action, the city's fire commissioner said.

The photo was posted Tuesday just before midnight on the Facebook page “Detroit Fire Incidents Page." It included a caption: "Crews take a moment to get a selfie on New Years!" It has since been taken down.

Firefighters were celebrating a retiring fire battalion chief, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said.

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP 13 mins ago

Trump Plan to Curb Teen Vaping Exempts Some Flavors

Iran 2 hours ago

Attack on US Embassy Exposes Widening US-Iraq Divide on Iran

“There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement," Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said in a statement. “Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them.”

Jones added, "Behind every fire is a devastated family or property owner."

Fornell said the photo was taken outside a vacant house city's west side, where the fire was reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday. The house was too dangerous to enter, he said.

This article tagged under:

Detroit
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us