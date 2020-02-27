David Beckham Still Has the Train Ticket Victoria Beckham Used to Give Him Her Phone Number

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been married for 20 years. However, he still remembers the moment they met like it was yesterday.

The 44-year-old soccer star told the story on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Back in 1997, when David was still playing for Manchester United, Victoria came to see the team play in London along with her then-manager and fellow Spice Girls member Mel C (a.k.a. Sporty Spice).

"We all had our favorite Spice Girl….[Victoria] was obviously my favorite," he said. "It might be a bit awkward if it wasn't."

While the two didn't get to talk at that game, fate gave them a second chance at love when Posh Spice headed to Manchester for another game the following week.

"She'd had a couple of drinks. So, I decided, 'Why not? I'll try and get her number,'" David recalled. "We talked for about an hour in the players' lounge. Then, she actually got the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have."

The couple got engaged in 1998 and tied the knot in 1999.

Fast-forward two decades later, and the Inter Miami CF owner and the fashion designer have four kids Brooklyn Beckham (20), Romeo Beckham (17), Cruz Beckham (15) and Harper Beckham (8).

"You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children," Victoria told Hoda Kotb when asked about the secret to marriage during an October episode of Today. "But we both work really hard. We love what we do professionally. We support each other and, you know, we're very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we're growing together."

To watch the rest of David's interview, including the bits where he talks about his LEGO hobby and rumors about potential Inter Miami CF players, watch the videos above.

