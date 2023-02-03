Driver Accused of Striking Bicyclist and Stabbing Him on PCH Charged With Murder

A 39-year-old man was charged with murder Friday in a horrific crash and stabbing on Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County that left a bicyclist dead.

Vanroy Evan Smith, of Long Beach, was charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement of the personal use of a knife. Smith was arrested Wednesday in the attack in the seaside community of Dana Point, where authorities said he struck a bicyclist, then got out of his Lexus sedan and fatally stabbed the man.

Dr. Michael Mammone, 58, later died at a hospital.

Mammone was biking north of Pacific Coast Highway near Crown Valley Parkway at about 3 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by the white Lexus. The crash left the car's windshield shattered.

"While Mammone was laying injured in the street, Smith is accused of using a knife to repeatedly stab Mammone," according to the Orange County District Attorney's statement issued Friday.

Smith was detained by witnesses who tried to help Mammone.

Authorities said there is no known prior relationship between Smith and Mammone, who worked at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.

"We are stunned by this devastating tragedy," the hospital said in a statement. "The entire Mission Hospital family is grieving over the loss of an incredible physician and friend. We will honor Dr. Mammone's dedication to our community and passion for medicine by continuing to provide exceptional care.

Smith pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being held on $1 million bond and scheduled to return to court Feb. 16 for a pretrial hearing.

"An innocent man is dead because he took a bike ride to enjoy a beautiful California day along the beach and he was hit with a car and stabbed to death by someone he apparently never met," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "The murder of a complete stranger in broad daylight for what appears to be absolutely no reason is the stuff of nightmares. This unspeakable act of violence will forever haunt those who were forced to witness it and it will forever haunt all of those who loved Dr. Mammone."

Smith faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life plus one year if convicted on all charges. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.