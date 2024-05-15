Cramer's Lightning Round: ServiceNow is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Matterport: "It's done. Let's leave it behind..."

Safehold: "I'm not sure what's in it, and that bothers me."

ServiceNow: "I would buy more...I think the stock's a buy right here."

Oklo: "That one's too risky. I'm still going to send you to GE Vernova."

Canopy Growth: "If you want the speculative play on cannabis, that is the one you want."

