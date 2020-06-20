Santa Anita

Colt Euthanized After Fracturing Knee Following Race at Santa Anita

By City News Service

Getty Images

A 4-year-old colt fractured a right knee on the gallop out after the sixth race at Santa Anita Park Saturday and was euthanized, at least the 16th horse to die in racing or training-related incidents at the track this season.

Strictly Biz was transported to the Equine Hospital following the injury. After diagnostics and x-rays were performed, it was determined to be an unrecoverable injury and, per recommendation from the attending veterinarian, was humanely euthanized, according to Santa Anita.

Strictly Biz finished sixth in the field of eight in the 5 1/2-furlong race on the turf course for 3-year-olds and up.

The start was the fourth of Strictly Biz's career. He won his debut, Sept. 7, 2018, at Los Alamitos Race Course, finished fourth in his lone start in 2019 and eighth May 15. Each of his final three races was at Santa Anita.

