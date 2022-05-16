Coastal Fire is Now 90% Contained

Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority have brought the destructive Coastal Fire down to 90% containment as of Monday morning, just days after the blaze tore through a Laguna Niguel neighborhood.

The latest containment figures come from Cal Fire, and were last updated at 7:39 a.m. Monday.

The fire has not grown in size since Saturday, and remains at 200 acres burned, the OCFA announced on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Favorable weather conditions and outstanding work by our firefighters at the #CoastalFire has helped us reach 80% containment today. The fire remains at 200 acres burned. @OCSDLagunaNigue @LagunaNiguelCty pic.twitter.com/81hotqSRgH — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) May 16, 2022

The fire, which began as a brush fire in the Aliso Woods Canyon, destroyed 20 homes and damaged another 11.

Hundreds of people had to evacuate after the flames raced up a hillside and into a Laguna Niguel neighborhood.

The City of Laguna Niguel shrank the evacuation zone again on Sunday, though "30 homes on Coronado Pointe remain under mandatory evacuation."

#CoastalFire Update - The City’s partners in public safety, @OCSDLagunaNigue & @OCFireAuthority, have been working around the clock to further contain the blaze. 30 homes on Coronado Pointe remain under mandatory evacuation. Updated evacuation map at https://t.co/UaCkDkSEU2 pic.twitter.com/ayarChRhHL — Laguna Niguel (@LagunaNiguelCty) May 15, 2022

Check below for the city's latest evacuation zone map.

Authorities have yet to determine a cause of the wildfire.

Southern California Edison reported possible "circuit activity" at about the time the fire started Wednesday afternoon.

"Our thoughts are with the community members whose homes have been damaged and those who are being (or were) evacuated because of the Coastal Fire, and we are coordinating with fire agencies as needed to ensure firefighter safety," the utility said in a statement.

"Our top priority is the safety of customers, employees and communities, which is why we continue to enhance our wildfire mitigation efforts through grid hardening, situational awareness and enhanced operational practices."