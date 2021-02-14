Coast Guard Searching For Missing Diver Last Seen Off Laguna Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching Sunday for a diver reported missing outside Laguna Beach.

The 35-year-old man was reported missing by the man's diving partner about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

The diver was last seen wearing a camouflage wetsuit in the vicinity of Crystal Cove State Park, the Coast Guard reported.

The Coast Guard sent a 45-foot boat and helicopter to search for the man.

Personnel from the California State Parks, Orange County Sheriff's Department and Laguna Beach lifeguards were participating in the search, the Coast Guard reported.

As of Sunday evening, the search was ongoing, the Coast Guard reported.