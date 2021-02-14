Laguna Beach

Coast Guard Searching For Missing Diver Last Seen Off Laguna Beach

The 35-year-old man was reported missing by the man's diving partner about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

By City News Service

Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching Sunday for a diver reported missing outside Laguna Beach.

The 35-year-old man was reported missing by the man's diving partner about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

The diver was last seen wearing a camouflage wetsuit in the vicinity of Crystal Cove State Park, the Coast Guard reported.

The Coast Guard sent a 45-foot boat and helicopter to search for the man.

Personnel from the California State Parks, Orange County Sheriff's Department and Laguna Beach lifeguards were participating in the search, the Coast Guard reported.

As of Sunday evening, the search was ongoing, the Coast Guard reported.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Laguna BeachCOAST GUARDU.S. Coast Guardmissingsearch effort
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us