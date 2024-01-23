CNBC Daily Open: A mixed picture on earnings

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here.

What you need to know today

Asia largely down

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell on Wednesday but Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped as much as 2.67%, powered by tech stocks. Overnight, U.S. stocks mostly gained with the benchmark S&P 500 marking its third straight record close. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also closed 0.4% higher. But the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated, dipping below the 38,000 level that was crossed for the first time on Monday, following weak corporate earnings.

Netflix's subscribers jump

Streaming giant Netflix added more than 13 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter, beating Wall Street's estimates. The stock surged 8% in after-hours trading. Earlier Tuesday, Netflix and TKO Group Holdings announced a 10-year deal that will allow the streaming platform to air WWE's flagship program "Raw" starting next year.

Trump defeats Haley

Former President Donald Trump defeated former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary. In her speech after the primary contest was called for Trump, Haley insisted she will stay in the race. But the road ahead will be tough for Haley as Trump inches closer to clinching the Republican nomination for the 2024 election.

China's EV firms compete with new tech

As competition in China's electric car market heats up, local automakers are resorting to fancy tech to sell their vehicles and take on global players like Tesla. Car companies are rolling out new models with features like in-car projectors, refrigerators and driver-assist at a rapid pace. Tesla's cars don't come with those accessories in the country.

[PRO] Retail investors wary of Bitcoin

A Deutsche Bank survey found that more than a third of respondents believe bitcoin will fall below $20,000 by the end of this year. The bank polled 2,000 consumers across the U.S., U.K. and Europe after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the ETFs earlier this month. It showed retail investors aren't completely sold on the new funds.

The bottom line

The latest batch of corporate earnings was a mixed bag for Wall Street. Several blue-chip companies reported rather lackluster results that dragged the 30-stock Dow into the red in Tuesday's main trading session.

3M dropped as much as 11% following weak guidance, while D.R. Horton fell more than 9% after the homebuilder missed Wall Street's consensus estimate for per-share earnings. Lockheed Martin also fell more than 4% after giving a weak outlook.

Still, there were other bright spots that helped to lift the broader market. Most notable was Netflix, which reported earnings after the close.

Shares of the streaming giant jumped more that 8% in extended trading after the company said it added more than 13 million subscribers during the fourth quarter, beating Wall Street's estimates. This brings its total subscriber count to an all-time high of 260.8 million.

Beyond earnings, investors monitored the results of the Republican primary in New Hampshire, the first primary contest of the 2024 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump won the primary against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. In her speech, Haley insisted she will remain in the race after networks projected Trump's victory.

At this stage, its still unclear whether or not the Republican race for the presidential nomination is really over.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.