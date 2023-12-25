California liquor store owners ecstatic after selling $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot ticket

No one matched Saturday night’s Powerball numbers, so the value of Monday's drawing has jumped to an estimated $638 million.

The winning numbers for Saturday's draw were: 9, 14, 17, 18, 53 and the red ball 6.

The lucky winner will have the option to choose a lump sum payout worth $321 million or an annuity, doled out over 30 years.

The latest Powerball jackpot ticket was sold at a Frazier Park liquor store in California in October of this year. That ticket was worth $1.73 billion.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

To date, the largest lottery jackpot won in the United States has been $2.04 billion. That single Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in Altadena, California, on November 7, 2022. The winner of that ticket was Edwin Castro.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.