California Strawberry Festival Will Bloom Again After Three Years Off

What to Know May 20-21, 2023

Ventura County Fairgrounds

Tickets will be available for purchase at the festival gates

A STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE? This gorgeous gateau generally takes around 20 to 25 minutes to bake, depending on the number of layers or any offbeat ingredients you incorporate. A strawberry tart takes about the same amount of time, though if you go with a graham cracker crust, you might want to need to let it sit a bit longer. And strawberry ice cream? That's going to need to stay in the freezer for a good long while to truly gel. But whipping up the perfect strawberry festival, one that includes games, a carnival, contests, and all sorts of succulent treats to try, isn't quite as simple as popping a pan in the oven; there is plenty to ponder before announcing the dates and details. And after a three-year hiatus, starting in 2020, one of the best-known strawberry festivals is finally ready for serving again, and in a whole new location, too.

THE 2023 CALIFORNIA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL... will be back in mid-May, or rather on May 20 and 21, the tantalizing time of year it has long held sweet sway. But it is moving on from Oxnard, with the Ventura County Fairground in its juicy and joyful sights. Over three dozen food vendors will be there, serving up traditional tastes as well as offbeat offerings like strawberry beer. Shortcake splendor? That's at the heart of the happening, with a build-your-own element available to those people who like to pile on the whipped cream (and, honestly, pretty much everyone does). Arts and crafts booths, ways to get moving (think a Ninja Nation Obstacle Course), live tunes, and all of the charming elements you may remember will fold into the festival, like so much strawberry jam inside the perfect pie.

WATCH FOR TICKET INFORMATION, parking details, and all of the must-knows about this tangy to-do, one of the jewels on the fruit festival calendar. A biggie is back, in short, and sure to be as sweet as ever.