California to Unveil Guidelines Allowing Some Businesses to Reopen

Business owners across California anxiously awaited new guidelines Thursday from Gov. Gavin Newsom that will outline the first widespread changes to a statewide stay-at-home order that shut most retail shops to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Newsom was expected allow businesses such as clothing stores, florists, bookstores and sporting goods shops to open their doors for the first time in nearly two months, with some restrictions. The governor has said the order won't include other close-contact businesses, such as dine-in restaurants and hair salons. However, he also has said some local governments could receive variances.

White House Reopening Guidelines Leave Room for Interpretation

For states considering lifting quarantine measures, the official guidelines propose either a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases within two weeks or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests.

As shown below, when you compare yesterday’s new case count with that of two weeks ago, the number is often lower, simply because the counts fluctuate. The criteria has been criticized by some for being vague, creating the opportunity for any governor to argue the numbers are favorable enough to start reopening.

Since the stay-at-home order was issued on March 19, more than 4 million people have been thrown out of work in the nation's most populous state.

The guidelines are part of Newsom's four-step plan to reopen the state. Thursday will be phase two. The next phase, which could reopen salons, gyms, movie theaters and in-person church services, could be months away. Phase four would end all restrictions and allow for large gatherings at concerts and sporting events.

The Newsom administration is tracking six indicators to determine when to ease restrictions. They include the state's ability to test people for COVID-19 and trace who might have been exposed to it and the capacity of hospitals to handle a potential surge of new cases.

So far, Newsom has said the state is on track to meet its goals.

How Long Until Coronavirus Will Cause Peak Hospital Use Across the Country

This interactive chart uses model data provided by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation to predict how the coronavirus will affect health care resources in different states. The maximum hospital bed use in some states, such as New York, has already passed while in others it is weeks away. Most states have enough general hospital and ICU beds to meet demand, according to additional data from The Associated Press.

Newsom's order had been universally accepted until recently.

But three Northern California counties with few confirmed COVID-19 cases have allowed a variety of businesses to reopen. Tiny Modoc County permitted its only movie theater to open its doors. Yuba and Sutter counties allowed in-store shopping and the restarting of gyms and fitness studios, salons, spas and tattoo parlors, libraries and playgrounds.

Yuba Sutter Mall General Manager Natasha Shelton said about 18 of the roughly 50 stores were open Wednesday and estimated about 200 people were inside at noon. The mall had reduced hours to allow for additional cleaning overnight. Tables in the food court were spaced 6 feet apart and food trays were banned.

Newsom has cracked down on rogue counties before, ordering the temporary closure of all beaches in Orange County after a few local governments refused to close them or impose public health restrictions. He lifted some of those orders after negotiating with local governments.

In Los Angeles, county officials outlined a plan allowing some reopenings beginning Friday, provided safety precautions are in place. Golfers can hit the links again, and trails will be open with county employees on hand to remind hikers of social distancing rules, Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said.

Some Los Angeles County retailers can reopen with curbside pickup only -- including florists and stores that sell toys, books, clothing, sporting goods and music. The county, the state's largest with 10 million residents, has accounted for more than half California's more than 2,500 virus deaths.

