California congressmembers weigh in on Trump being target in 2020 election probe

Members of California's congressional delegation are sounding off on former President Donald Trump's latest legal twist.

Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication that he could soon be indicted by federal prosecutors.

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is still shaken up by the events of Jan. 6, 2021. He remembers being stuck inside the Capitol as an angry mob stormed the building. He believes the crowd was encouraged and enticed by Trump and his very public challenge to the results of the 2020 presidential election in the days and hours before the attack.

DeSaulnier believes the special counsel's decision to make Trump a target in his Jan. 6 probe is long overdue.

"I think it’s justice," DeSaulnier said. "I think justice is proceeding with fairness from my perspective, methodically."

Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, also weighed in, calling this another attempt by the Biden Administration to weaponize the justice system.

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren said she strongly disagrees with McCarthy.

"A special prosecutor was appointed so that there would be no direction at all from the administration," she said. "This would be an independent inquiry."

Lofgren said the special counsel's decision is an extraordinary step and should not be taken lightly.

"I’ve got to believe that he wouldn't be pursuing this if he didn't have overwhelming evidence to support an indictment," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.