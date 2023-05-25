Brian Laundrie's Mother Offered Him a Shovel and Garbage Bags in ‘Burn After Reading' Letter

Brian Laundrie’s mother offered him a shovel and garbage bags if he needed to dispose of a body, according to a letter enclosed in an envelope that said “burn after reading,” court filings reveal.

The letter was released to Gabby Petito’s parents Wednesday after a Florida judge denied a request from Laundrie’s parents to withhold it, as the two families head to a civil trial next year.

In March 2022, Petito's family sued Laundrie's parents and the Laundries' former attorney for emotional distress in connection with her death.

Petito, an aspiring social media influencer, vanished on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, her fiancé, in the summer of 2021. The search dominated headlines for weeks.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Petito’s body was found on Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, and the cause of her death was later ruled a homicide as she died by “manual strangulation“ at least three weeks earlier, a coroner said.

Laundrie’s body was found in a nature preserve not far from his parents’ home in Florida on Oct. 20, 2021, and the FBI said he left behind writings “claiming responsibility” for Petito's death. A medical examiner ruled that Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The family of Gabby Petito announced on Monday a wrongful death lawsuit against police in Moab, Utah, who stopped and interviewed Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie the month before she was murdered in September 2021.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.