Brawl Caught on Camera Outside Dodger Stadium

A man was knocked unconscious during a fight that was caught on camera Tuesday night outside an entrance to Dodger Stadium, police said.

Video of the scuffle Tuesday night showed a several men appearing to throw punches. A man wearing a white Dodgers Clayton Kershaw jersey was knocked to the ground and appeared to strike the back of his head on the pavement.

The brawl broke out around 10:15 p.m. -- after the Dodgers 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins -- near the centerfield stadium entrance. The man seen lying motionless on the ground in the video was not there when officers arrived, the LAPD said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the fight.

Witness Johnathon Lopez told the Los Angeles Times it appeared the person on the ground was unconscious. Within a few minutes, an LAPD officer arrived and detained one man, Lopez said. The man on the ground was carried away on a stretcher, according to The Times.

"It definitely appeared that some of the people were buzzed or really intoxicated," said Lopez, 18, who attended the game with about 60 members of his family to celebrate a cousin's visit home from the U.S. Air Force.

The video is part of the police investigation. NBCLA reached out to the Dodgers, but the organization declined to comment.

Dodger Stadium has been the scene of multiple violent incidents since 2003.

A San Francisco Giants fan was shot to death in the stadium's parking lot in September 2003. In 2011, two men beat Giants fan Bryan Stow so severely that he was placed into a coma and suffered permanent brain damage.

The Dodgers organization was found partly liable for his injuries.

Two men were charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury in connection with the beating of a man during a melee in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert Nov. 17. A lawsuit filed by a man against the Dodgers alleging lax security caused him to be beaten by a pair of patrons inside Dodger Stadium during the2018 National League Championship Series has not been resolved.