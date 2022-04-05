Russia-Ukraine War

Biden Admin. to Send $100M in Javelin Missiles to Ukraine

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Biden administration pledged Tuesday night $100 million in defense aid for Ukraine to be used for Javelin anti-tank missiles.  

The announcement follows repeated pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more weapons to fight Russian forces that invaded on Feb. 24 — and after he detailed alleged war crimes in the city of Bucha to the U.N. Security Council.

Earlier this month, the United States said it was providing $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine that included laser-guided rocket systems, armed drones, ammunition and other equipment. 

Since February, the United States has provided the country with more than $2 billion in aid.

