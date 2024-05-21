Bésame Mucho festival returns to Dodger Stadium with Shakira headlining

Ready to dance at the Bésame Mucho music festival?

Organizers announced the event date and the artist lineup that will bring together singers and Latin music groups for all tastes.

Among the the headliners are: Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Banda MS and Los Tigres del Norte.

Other guest artists include Juanes, Carlos Vives, Paulina Rubio, Bacilos, Gloria Trevi, Elvis Crespo, Lalo Mora, Banda Machos, El Fantasma, Proyecto Uno, Pancho Barraza and Enanitos Verdes.

The event will take place on December 21, 2024, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Presale ticket sales will begin May 24 at 10 a.m. with prices starting at $19.99 down.

Visit the official website for more information.