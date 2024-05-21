Dodger Stadium

Bésame Mucho festival returns to Dodger Stadium with Shakira headlining

Latin artists and groups will have thousands of people dancing and singing at this year's Bésame Mucho music festival.

Getty Images

Ready to dance at the Bésame Mucho music festival?

Organizers announced the event date and the artist lineup that will bring together singers and Latin music groups for all tastes.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Among the the headliners are: Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Banda MS and Los Tigres del Norte.

Other guest artists include Juanes, Carlos Vives, Paulina Rubio, Bacilos, Gloria Trevi, Elvis Crespo, Lalo Mora, Banda Machos, El Fantasma, Proyecto Uno, Pancho Barraza and Enanitos Verdes.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The event will take place on December 21, 2024, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Presale ticket sales will begin May 24 at 10 a.m. with prices starting at $19.99 down.

Visit the official website for more information.

U.S. & World

entertainment news

Morgan Wallen loses vote to hang glowing sign outside Nashville bar

Health & Wellness

Michigan farmworker diagnosed with bird flu, becoming 2nd US case tied to dairy cows

This article tagged under:

Dodger Stadium
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us