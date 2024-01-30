Pennsylvania

Bayer ordered to pay $2.25B after jury finds Roundup weed killer caused Pennsylvania man's cancer

John McKivison, 49, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma “after using Roundup on his property for 20 years,” his attorneys said. Bayer plans to appeal the verdict.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Bottles of Monsanto's Roundup are seen for sale, June 19, 2018, at a retail store in Glendale, Calif.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images (File)

A Pennsylvania man who said his cancer was caused by Bayer's Roundup weed killer was awarded a $2.25 billion verdict by a Philadelphia jury.

John McKivison, 49, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma "after using Roundup on his property for 20 years," his attorneys Tom Kline and Jason Itkin said in a joint statement. He sued the Monsanto Company, which is owned by Bayer, in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

On Friday, the jury handed down the verdict, which includes $2 billion in punitive damages.

"The jury's unanimous verdict was a condemnation of 50 years of misconduct by Monsanto and a declaration that its misconduct was in reckless disregard of human safety and a substantial cause of John McKivison's cancer," Kline and Itkin said.

The attorneys said the award amount "sends a clear message that this multi-national corporation needs top to bottom change."

