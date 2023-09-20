‘Too expensive': Bay Area residents shocked over new COVID vaccine prices

As fall approaches, the CDC is recommending nearly everyone get the updated COVID booster to help fight off what doctors warn could be a “triple-threat.”

For the first time since the pandemic began, the federal government isn’t paying for most people to get the vaccine. And that’s causing some problems in the initial rollout, Including at CVS stores across the country where some people are finding out the shot comes with a big price tag.

“Of course, that’s much too expensive,” said Lafayette resident Cinda Ely.

The latest vaccine started rolling out last week. But people say instead of their insurance covering the cost, they are being charged. The potential $190 price tag is now causing some to hold off.

“I got the first shot and I’m at the point where I'm like: 'OK, that might be enough.' And then, the cost factor might just be pushing it a bit too far,” said Lafayette resident Grace Allen.

The latest COVID booster is supposed to target new variants and is recommended for nearly everyone. But at a time when inflation has everyone paying closer attention to prices, a recommendation may not be enough to overcome cost.

“Being healthy is important but paying $200 for a vaccine shot is too much,” said Lafayette resident Ryan Dougherty.

CVS is one of the places passing along the cost to some customers. But the drugstore says things could change soon and suggest those who want the vaccine to reschedule if their insurance doesn't currently cover the cost.

They said in a statement that “some payers are still updating their systems and may not yet be set up to cover the updated COVID-19 vaccines.”

“We are transitioning from the federal vaccine program, where everything was free to everybody to the commercial market. And I think we are seeing a little bit of a gap in technology,” said Dr. Joanna Locke with the Alameda County Public Health Department.

Locke recommends patients try to get reimbursed if they have already been charged. But she cautions not to wait to get vaccinated.

“I think it really depends on where you are going and what your insurance is unfortunately. I definitely wouldn’t tell people to wait but I think it’s good to know what your insurance coverage is ahead of time,” Locke said.

For those who still have a co-pay or are uninsured, the federal government is paying the bill with their new “Bridge Access Program” through the end of the year. Providers and participating pharmacies will be listed on vaccines.gov.

Meanwhile, counties throughout the Bay Area, including Alameda are also offering free vaccines at clinics for those who qualify.