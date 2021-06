Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that he plans to double the number of staff within the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division dedicated to protecting voting rights.

"There are plenty of things up for debate in America, but the right of all eligible Americans to vote is not one of them," Garland said.

