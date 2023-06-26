Amber Alert: Mother and child found, search continues for suspect in Lancaster kidnapping

An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning as authorities rushed to catch up with a man who allegedly kidnapped his wife and their 2-month-old daughter.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department said 25-year-old Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez is armed and dangerous, and his 31-year-old wife left with the suspect “out of fear for their safety,” according to an Amber Alert issued Monday morning. The woman and her daughter were later found safe by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said early Monday afternoon.

This AMBER ALERT has been deactivated.

The victims have been located.

Details about where they were found were not immediately available, but the department said the search continued for the suspect and a vehicle described in the Amber Alert.

“Suspect Sanchez has made recent threats to murder his wife and child, and he’s believed to be armed with a handgun,” the department said in a statement.

Sanchez-Jimenez also committed a sexual assault upon a family member, according to the LASD.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver 2007 Buick Lucerne with Colorado license plate AUI-X94.

The alleged kidnapper is described to be 5’8” tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and silver shorts.

The Amber Alert is issued for Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, San Diego and Imperial counties.

Authorities are urging the public to call 911 if they spot the suspect or victims.

