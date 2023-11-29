Alight among the lights of an ocean-close garden in magical Mendocino County

What to Know The Festival of Lights is aglow on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Dec. 17, 2023

Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens in Fort Bragg

Other holiday happenings are afoot around the region, including the celebrated Skunk Train's seasonal runs

A COLORFUL COASTAL CHRISTMAS: If you are a lover of gardens with glow, and you know that many such splendid spreads can be found around the glowful Garden State in late November and December, then you surely know where to find the titans of the twinkle scene. You'll likely look to the foothills of some of the major cities, where picturesque public gardens ramble across several acres, and you'll gaze upon some of the grandest estates, the open-to-the-public homes that decorate their walkways with dazzling oomph. But if you want to start with the decorated garden that's closest to the ocean, the sort of leafy spot that welcomes the holiday with lighted whimsy, you likely couldn't find a place that's as Pacific-adjacent as Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. The "Coast" in the name really does mean the coast: The ocean is just a short scooch west of all of those pretty lights.

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS, the garden's annual holiday happening, will add illumination to the flowers and trees every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Dec. 17. The show, which is "100% original and lovingly handmade," is marking its 13th outing. Warming drinks — think apple cider and hot cocoa — keep hands/tummies toasty, something that is needed given the Pacific's epic power of making things beautifully brisk. Santa Claus will stop by on select nights, too, so do check ahead. You say you can't make this magical Mendo County memory-maker? You can visit the garden at another point on the calendar; it has exquisite rhododendrons, which grow so well in the soft-aired region, as well as a closed-cone pine forest. And befitting its location, visitors will want to call upon the Coastal Bluff and Marine Zone, a section few public gardens boast.