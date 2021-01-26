Capitol Riot

Acting US Capitol Police Chief Says Department ‘Failed' During Jan. 6 Riot

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman's remarks were released by the House Appropriations Committee

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The acting chief of U.S. Capitol Police told members of Congress Tuesday that her agency "failed" in its efforts to protect the Capitol complex on Jan. 6 when pro-Trump rioters stormed the building.

"On January 6th, in the face of a terrorist attack by tens of thousands of insurrectionists determined to stop the certification of Electoral College votes, the Department failed to meet its own high standards as well as yours," Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said in remarks released by the House Appropriations Committee.

Pittman said that although Capitol Police accomplished its mission of protecting lawmakers, "the insurrectionists’ actions and the Department’s inability to immediately secure the U.S. Capitol emboldened the insurrectionists and horrified millions of Americans."

U.S. & World

Biden Administration 2 hours ago

Biden to Order End of Federally Run Private Prisons

Comcast 2 hours ago

Widespread Internet Outages Hit Northeast U.S.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Capitol Riot
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us