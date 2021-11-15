A Whimsical ‘Reimagining' Is Ahead for Mickey's Toontown

What to Know Disneyland park in Anaheim

Fresh experiences for 'families and young children" will open at Mickey's Toontown in "early 2023"

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, a previously announced attraction, will also open in 2023

ARE YOU A TOON-THUSIAST? Do you count yourself as a maven of classic cartoons, quirky characters, and the sort of situations that can go from zero to zany in a single zippy second? Then you know that the world of 'toons is a cheerfully changeable one, a universe that's built on sweet surprise, flabbergastery that's funny, and all sorts of astonishing transformations. Night can become day in an instant, a house can turn inside out, and a whole land full of famous 'toons can welcome a whimsical new park, as well as other engaging elements. And that's just what will happen at Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland park, beginning in "early 2023." Fans of The Happiest Place on Earth, and the effervescent area that sits at the Anaheim park's "true north" location, have been awaiting the arrival of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, a new attraction set for an opening in 2023. But now...

"A REIMAGINING"... will bring fresh elements to the 'toon-terrific town, including an airy spot playfully dubbed CenTOONial Park. The focus of the park, and the new experiences that are ahead for the land, is on "more play and interactivity for young families," with room to roam for younger guests seeking space to frolic. Everyone, in fact, will be invited to "unplug" at CenTOONial Park, which will be located just a short jaunt away from Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. Adding to the upbeat updates and the sunshiny 'n sensory spirit of CenTOONial Park? Character sightings, which have long been the happy heart of Mickey's Toontown, and "a vibrant symphony of sights, sounds, and sensations." Talk about an outlook that's, well, animating.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT... was made by Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo on Monday, Nov. 15. CenTOONial Park, and the other ebullient elements set to add extra exuberance to Mickey's Toontown, will flower near the start of 2023, with a temporary closure beginning in the spring of 2022. And this transformation, like all uproarious updates and merry modifications that are woven into any great cartoon? Fans of animation know that stylishly made changes are just part of being a 'toon.