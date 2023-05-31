A Precious Pack of Petite Peccaries Is Now at Play in Palm Desert

What to Know The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Desert

Three Chacoan peccaries, two female and one male, were born on May 9

The little ones are currently romping on public view in the animal park's Eagle Canyon area

Spying a snout-rocking critter in an arid landscape might be surprising at first, but Chacoan peccaries are right at home at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, too.

That's where three new petite peccaries made their adorable entrance earlier in May.

The trio of tiny ungulates was born to Uno, their mother, and Maury, their dad. You can coo over these cuties now by scrolling through the sweet snapshots below.

Bristles, a pert snout, and other boar-like qualities: The Chacoan peccary is full of character. The animals hail from parts of Argentina, Bolivia, and Paraguay.

Two females and one male were born to mom Uno.