Mueller: Trump Campaign’s Gates Knew He Was Speaking to Russian Agent - NBC 7 San Diego
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Mueller: Trump Campaign’s Gates Knew He Was Speaking to Russian Agent

Rick Gates has also pleaded guilty in the Russia probe, admitting conspiracy and making false statements, and is cooperating with Mueller's investigation

Published 28 minutes ago

    Alex Brandon/AP, File
    In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Rick Gates departs Federal District Court in Washington.

    During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump campaign deputy chair Rick Gates was in touch with an associate of chair Paul Manafort's whom he knew had been a Russian military intelligence officer, NBC News reported.

    The information comes from an FBI assessment filed in court late Tuesday by prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller, as part of a pre-sentencing report for another defendant who has pleaded guilty to lying about his contacts with Gates.

    Gates has also pleaded guilty in the Russia probe, admitting conspiracy and making false statements, and is cooperating with Mueller's investigation.

    An attorney for Richard Gates didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, while a representative of Manafort's declined to comment.

