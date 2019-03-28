1 Dead as Hourslong NH Hotel Standoff Ends

Police have been under fire by two individuals who barricaded themselves in a Manchester, New Hampshire hotel. (Published 3 hours ago)

BREAKING UPDATE: Fifteen-hour standoff in Manchester, New Hampshire, is over, according to police.

NBC10 Boston witnessed emergency crews load a person into an ambulance.

No other details were immediately available.

More come.

Earlier story below:

SWAT team members are still trying to put a halt to a deadly, hourslong barricade that started Wednesday evening at a Manchester, New Hampshire hotel.

One man is dead and two people who have repeatedly shot at officers remain in the Quality Inn Manchester Airport hotel, where the standoff has continued from Wednesday night into Thursday. SWAT team members used chemical agents to try to get the two suspects to come out of the building.

The man who was killed has been identified as 51-year-old Manchester residents Stephen Marshall, officials said in a press conference early Thursday. Marshall was fatally shot after a Manchester police officer and a Drug Enforcement Administration agent opened fire, according to police.

Marshall, who was holding a firearm, engaged with officials at the rear of the hotel at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. After he was shot, Marshall was taken to Elliot Hospital and was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to officials.

Authorities did not release the names of the officer and DEA agent involved in the shooting pending the investigation, but did say the officer was placed on administrative leave until further notice.

Crisis negotiators were initially successful in communicating with the barricade suspects several times, but the communication stopped around midnight.

Police first received a call of shots fired in the hotel at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"We heard six to eight gunshots," said Chris Jones. "Within, I don't know, a minute, minute and a half, we saw about 15 Manchester PD (cruisers) come flying in."

All hotel guests and employees vacated the hotel by 10:15 p.m., according to police. At about 10:45 p.m., police said suspects had fired multiple rounds toward officers who were positioned outside of a room.

"I came down, there was a SWAT team. I've been up in my room two or three times, and the last time, they said I couldn't go back in my room," said guest James LaCroix.

At approximately 3 a.m., the suspects opened fire for about 20 minutes as SWAT team members deployed a chemical agent into a hotel room, according to police.

The Manchester Police SWAT Team, state police and the Manchester Fire Department have been assisting police with the standoff.

"We cannot and will not tolerate when we have officers being shot at in an investigation like this," Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said.

No injuries to officers have been reported.

The area is closed to traffic, with closures on John E. Devine Drive, South Willow Street and March Avenue.