About two dozen people died when a gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. The community of 400 is 20 miles from San Antonio. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Anabelle Pomeroy's parents were out of town on Sunday, but that didn't stop the 14-year-old girl from attending Sunday services at the First Baptist Church in Sunderland Springs, Texas. After all, she was the pastor's daughter.

And when a man dressed in black with a tactical vest and an assault rifle burst into the church and started shooting, Pomeroy was one of 26 people to be killed, "along with many friends," according to Sherri Pomeroy, Anabelle's mother and wife of Pastor Frank Pomeroy.

The shooting devastated the close-knit community in the small, rural Texas town, near San Antonio.

"It's something we all say doesn't happen in small communities," Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett said. "We found out today it does."

Officials released few details about the identities of the 26 victims, beyond that they ranged from ages 5 to 72. Most of the victims died in the church, while two were killed outside and one more died in the hospital.

But some family members have started to talk about loved ones that were killed.

Sherri Pomeroy and her husband were in different states when the gunfire began, she told NBC News in a statement sent from the Charlotte airport, where she was trying to get a flight home.

"Frank and I will both be home in a few hours with the rest of our family," she said. "Thank you all for your love and support as Frank has to deal with our loss personally and is already being sought out by every media station across the country. Please know we love you all and we will be unplugging for a time."



Sandy Ward said that four of her seven grandchildren were inside the church, along with their mother. One of her grandchildren was shot four times and was in surgery for hours on Sunday afternoon. Another, 7-year-old Emily Ward, did not survive the shooting.

Nick Uhlig, 34, skipped services on Sunday because he was out late Saturday night. But a cousin was killed in the shooting, he said. His cousin was a mother of three and pregnant.