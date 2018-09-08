Dallas PD Identify Officer Who Shot Man Inside His Own Apartment

The Dallas Police Department has identified the officer who fatally shot a man inside his own apartment Thursday night as Amber Guyger.

Police said Guyger has been with the department for four years and is currently assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.

Guyger shot Jean when she reportedly mistook his apartment for own as she got home from work Thursday night.

Guyger was involved in a on-duty shooting in 2017 after a suspect took her Taser from her during a struggle. She was not indicted for that shooting.

Dallas police have not issued a warrant for Guyger's arrest.

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said the decision not to issue a warrant came from the Texas Rangers, who are handling the investigation.

"The Texas Rangers had the opportunity to interview the officer," Hall said. "Based on that interview, they asked us to hold off on the warrant until they had an opportunity to investigate some of the information that was provided during that interview."

Lee Merritt, the Jean family's attorney, said the officer should be arrested.

"Everyone that we've spoken to today has presented enough evidence that there was at least enough evidence for a charge of manslaughter," Merritt said.